The Peace Ball: a hot ticket for unofficial inaugural galas

This week’s inauguration is host to many events, including two official inaugural balls , plus one to honor the U.S. armed forces and first responders.

What’s unique about the Peace Ball, presented by the socially conscious owner of Busboys and Poets, is that it has been in the works long before the election results rolled in. The event’s founder, Andy Shallal, says the affair is not anti-Trump—it’s pro peace.

“I think peace is what we all aspire to have in the world,” says Shallal, who was born in Baghdad and migrated to Washington, DC from Iraq with his family as a youth. “No matter what color you are, where you come from, what background you are, peace is what we’re all about.”

Shallal’s message has resonated, with tickets to the unofficial inaugural ball selling out weeks ahead of its January 19 event date. And while the official inaugural committee has had trouble booking big-name talent for its events, such as Jennifer Holliday who agreed to perform but then backed out citing backlash from her fans, the Peace Ball has captured attention for its star-studded line up of performers and celebrities who will attend.

Grammy-nominated artist and sister to Beyonce, Solange, and four-time Grammy winning jazz musician Esparanza Spalding will perform. Celebrities such as Danny Glover and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Color Purple, Alice Walker, are also slated to attend.

The Peace Ball’s venue—the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture —may also be key to why it’s being considered one of the hottest tickets in town. Exhibits will be open to all Peace Ball attendees, while the public generally has waited months to gain access. “[It’s] a museum that speaks to the values and culture that America stands for—hope and resistance and resilience—we thought it would be the perfect place to celebrate the accomplishments that we’ve had in the past few years,” says Shallal . Shallal

On the impact he hopes to make as a result of the event, Shallal says this: “We have to make sure we keep and continue that open and vibrant dialogue of what America is all about.”

Shallal’s Peace Ball on Thursday will be followed by an event at Busboys & Poets on 5th and K Street NW on Friday, Jan. 20 to commemorate the Women’s March with The Vagina Monologues playwright Eve Ensler.

