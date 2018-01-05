WASHINGTON - The DC area is home to many greats in the world of acting, comedy and entertainment—from comedic geniuses like Dave Chappelle and Martin Lawrence to unstoppable actors like Samuel L. Jackson and Taraji P. Henson. But who is the next breakout star to emerge from the DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia area?

Here's a list of some up and comers who are serious contenders.

Amarr Wooten (Washington, DC)





He's only a teenager, but already has acting credits on major national shows, including CBS' Criminal Minds and Disney's Liv and Maddie. During his visit to Great Day Washington, Amarr told us that his dream would be to star in the next big Will Smith action movie. Right now, he's busy sword fighting on the the Nickleodeon show Knight Squad.

Jermaine Fowler (Hyattsville, Md.)





He's an actor, comedian and producer who is known coast-to-coast in the comedy clubs and also for his workstarring alongside Judd Hirsch on Superior Donuts, where he also serves as an executive producer. Growing up in the DC suburbs, Fowler's says he always used humor to get himself out of sticky situations. Now, the sky's the limit for this funny man!

Albert Lawrence (Alexandria, Va.)





He's a Yale University theater alum who moved from Mount Vernon, Va. to Hollywood with his heart set on a career in acting, but as fate would have it, Albert landed a sweet gig on the national science and tech show, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation. Not bad for a start in front of the camera!

