The most popular running trails in DC, MD and VA

With gorgeous weather outside, take a break from your SoulCycle and indoor yoga classes and enjoy the great outdoors by running or biking along one of these paths in DC, Md or VA!

Washington,DC

The National Mall: This 4.3 mile paved running loop is the perfect way to hit all the monuments while staying off streets, and staying on track!

Rock Creek Park: 9 miles of dense forest, beautiful paths and views of DC while dipping slightly into Maryland! This 9 mile run can be extended if the Zoo is open by exploring many of their trails around the area!

Maryland

The Capitol Crescent Trail: This 11 mile trail spans all the way from Silver Spring, Maryland, east of the Rock Creek Trestle and curves westward and south through Maryland into Washington, D.C., to end in the heart of historic Georgetown. The path is a combination of paved surfaces and crushed gravel as well so take note!





Baltimore's Inner Harbor Run: 4.4 miles of water views, cityscapes and all of the fabulous sights and sounds of Baltimore, completely paved for your running potential!

Virginia

4 Mile Run Park: The name perfectly fits the workout! This gorgeous park trail in Alexandra, VA loops around fields, sporting equipment and a lovely stream which takes you all around the sights of local historic Virginia.

Turkey Run Park: Described as "a unique combination of flora and fauna makes a home in the park's riverbanks, flood terraces, upland forest...and streams" this multi mile running path in Turkey Run Park is a gem, perfect for running with a group as you explore the hidden wonders of the forest.

