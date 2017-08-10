The key to selling your home

Tips for successfully selling your home (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - It's a great time to sell your home in D.C.. But there are steps to follow to get the offer you want.

The key to selling your house is putting in the time and preparation to present it. You may not think it's necessary to touch up a paint job because the new owner will likely repaint, but it can make a huge difference according to Dimitri Apostolopoulos, Realtor at Weichert Realtors. "If you do that, you'll attract buyers from everywhere, and will have the opportunity to entertain multiple offers." Lack of upkeep can lead buyers to think other aspects of the home had not been properly maintained, and stall any offers.

Presentation is key to getting your home valued correctly. "A big part of what we do is we have to appraise the property," says Chong Yi of Caliber Home Loans. "Something like freshly painted walls adds a whole lot of value."

So get out the paint rollers and tape. You'll be glad once you have the offer you deserve.





This article is sponsored by The Real Deal in Real Estate. Contact them for your buying and selling needs!

For more real estate tips, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter!

© 2017 WUSA-TV