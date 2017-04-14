WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - With so many diets out there, it can be hard to know what exactly you should be eating. Here are some easy tips for your next grocery store visit!

Stick to the outer aisles. The freshest items are along the perimeter of all grocery stores. The majority of your cart should be veggies, grass-fed meats or wild-caught fish, and unpasteurized dairy products. Of course you may have to hit up the middle aisles for some items (like whole grain or gluten-free pasta and canned or dried beans), but don't fill up your cart with processed foods like cookies and crackers. They're full of empty calories, and will spike your sugar levels. Buy ingredients to make high-quality breakfasts. We've all heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Yet so many people still skip it. And it's easy to understand why- we're all busy. But eating within one hour of waking up will help stabilize your sugar levels. Stay away from traditional items like cereal or toast and go protein-heavy. The ideal breakfast is some leftover rotisserie chicken, steamed broccoli, and olive oil for dressing. This can easily be prepped the night before! Become a food label master. One simple rule: if you can't read or pronounce it, you probably don't want it in your diet. Here's a short list of ingredients to avoid: high-fructose corn syrup, partially hydrogenated oils, aspartame, trans fats, nitrates, food colorings, and artificial flavors. Focus on looking for natural foods instead of counting the calories on packaged goods. Buy an oil other than olive for cooking. We're big fans of olive oil, but cooking with it actually loses all its health benefits. Olive oil has a very low smoke point, so it requires a higher temperature for cooking. This burns the oil. We recommend coconut, avocado seed, or macadamia nut oil instead. But keep the olive oil on hand for fresh salad dressings! Spice things up! Now that you have all these fresh ingredients, don't be afraid to dress them up with some herbs. It will provide more flavor, and help you to use less salt. Fresh basil is great in salads. Dried turmeric powder works well on roasted vegetables or protein, and is loaded with antioxidants. Happy shopping!

This article is sponsored by Living Health Integrative Medicine, LLC. For more health tips, check out the new book Defeat Diabetes: 33 Effective Strategies To End Diabetes Before It Ends You .

