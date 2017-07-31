The Doc Holland Team is a real estate agency with heart

Markette Sheppard with Realtor Lynne Holland (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Lynne Holland bought her first home when she was 19 years old. Her father, Doc Holland, had worked for D.C. Public Housing as the property manager since 1975. It’s safe to say home ownership is second nature to her, and she wants to make it accessible for everyone in the DMV.

“We like to take the spookiness out of home ownership,” says Holland. She and her colleagues that make up the Doc Holland Team strive to make home buying easier. “We try to streamline the process by getting together with great partners; whether it’s our lenders or our title company.” They also educate clients on available assistance programs that often go unused.

The 100 Families/100 Homes is a program that The Doc Holland Team launched in 2016 to help families buy houses, and get out of the dead end of renting. The plan is to double that number this year. “My vision, my dream is to help eradicate homelessness through home ownership and transitional housing,” says Holland. “There’s a ton of money out there for families that really need down payment assistance.” Holland’s mission is to pass her knowledge along to prospective homeowners through workshops. It’s essential to have someone guide you through what can be a complicated process. “Once we find out what your goals are, we’re able to partner with the right lenders, and find the perfect home for you and your family.”





