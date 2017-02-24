The biggest Oscar surprises and upsets

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Host Neil Patrick Harris speaks onstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2015 Getty Images)

The Oscars are one of the highly regarded awards that Hollywood gives out. Everyone gets all decked out in their best gowns and swanky suits, and glide across the red carpet in hopes of being the big winner that night. Meanwhile, the viewers at home anxiously await for the big night to see if their favorites will be the winner. However, the Oscars have had a history of not doing what everyone would think is a no brainer and awarding the least expected pick for one of the categories. Here we documented some of the Academy's biggest surprises and upsets over the last several years.

1: Crash wins Best picture over Brokeback Mountain: 2006 was quite a year full of great films that made the race for Hollywood's biggest prize an interesting one. Although both of these films were praised in their own right, people felt that due to the story that Brokeback Mountain portrayed it would have been a winner.

2: Three 6 Mafia wins Over Dolly Parton for Best Orignal Song Writers: Even though everyone anticipated that Dolly Parton would win for song Travelon' Through, the hip-hop trio Three 6 Mafia won Best Original Song in 2005 with "It's Hard Out Here For A Pimp" from the film Hustle & Flow. This win was so epic because this was the first win for a rap group!

3: Ben Affleck not being nominated for Best Director for the film Argo:

This was another seemingly sure-fire win for Affleck especially because he has just won the Critic's Choice Award for best picture (and best director) the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture drama (and director) the producers Guild of America Award for best-produced picture and the Screen Actors Guild for best ensemble. Yet again the Academy are some tricky devils who surprise you just when you think you have it all figured out.

4: Viola Davis loses best-supporting actress in The Help against Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady:

Now granted, Meryl Streep winning wasn't the shocking part per se. What surprised everyone this year was the fact that Viola Davis had already beat out Meryl Streep for a SAG award and a Golden Globe so the Academy Award just seemed like it was for certain. This year Viola Davis is nominated for fences in 3 separate categories making her the first African-American women to have done so. Best of luck to you Viola!

5: Shakespeare in love beats Saving Private Ryan for Best Picture:

This win is still a sore spot for some people. On one side you have Spielberg, who at the time wasn't as regarded as he is now, who made this WWII epic which just seemed destined to win. However, its rival Shakespeare in Love, directed by Miramax CEO and founder Harry Weinstein took home the golden statuette. The Academy tends to reward war epics over romantic comedies but stranger things have happened at Hollywoods biggeest night.

6: Spike Lee's Do the right thing gets overlooked for Best picture:

Do the right thing was such an important film that's not only relevant to the time but still tackles certain themes that are consistent with today. The film that took the oscar was Driving Miss Daisy which gave audiences a happy Hollywood ending when the two main characters put aside their differences about race and share a slice of pie. By the title alone, the film is already thought provoking. The setting is Bed Stuyvesant, a Brooklyn neighborhood during the hottest day of the already sauna of a summer, all the hate, and bigotry from the people who live in this neighborhood come to a head and the main character Mookie, played by Spike Lee, happens to be in the middle of it all. This film wasn't even nominated yet was critically acclaimed to be one of the best films that came out at the time and it's a shame that it didn't get the accolades it deserved.

So the 89th Oscars are this Sunday who do you think will take home the gold? Who do you think will be the big surprise of this year? There are some phenominal films up for oscars this year, we'll be tunning in to see who takes the golden statuette home!

