The best wedding dress tips for the bride-to-be

On the other side of the holiday season some couples emerge newly engaged. Congratulations! Now the work begins to pull together the biggest event of your life.

Average Engagement Length:

While the average length of an engagement is 15 months, it's much shorter for other couples. According to Erin Rexford, store manager of David's Bridal in VA, "Ideally, a bride-to-be finds her dress 6 months before the actual ceremony. But we've made next day work too."

Wedding dress costs:

National average pricing for a wedding dress is over $1500. On the bright side, you can find deals looking at sample sales, buying preowned or checking out discount bridal retailers.

Wedding dress alterations:

Future brides, keep in mind, the dress you choose will likely have to be ordered or custom-made. Don't forget about the alterations. On average, a wedding dress is altered up to 3 times. 5-6 months until the 'I do's' will allow time for any manufacturing or alteration mistakes or oversights to be corrected.

Your wedding dress will probably be the most expensive garment in your closet worn on the most incredible day of your life -- invest time in choosing the right one.

