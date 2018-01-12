The best ways to celebrate MLK Day with the kids

Group of kindergarten kids lying on the grass at park and relax with smiling (Photo: Rawpixel, Rawpixel Ltd.)

While the kids are excited for that extra day off, you might be frantically searching for extra activities. Fear not—we’ve got some ideas on things to do in the DMV to celebrate the holiday.

MLK Dare to Dream Day – Baltimore, MD

The American Visionary Museum will be celebrating one of the greatest visionaries in America’s history with a day of guided tours, music, workshops, performances and cake! Bring the kids for a day of fun from 10 am to 6 pm on Jan. 15. Free admission.

Let Freedom Ring! Concert-Washington, DC

This free ticketed musical tribute celebrating the life of Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. will feature Grammy nominated performer Vanessa Williams along with the Let Freedom Ring Choir. The show will be at The Kennedy Center with ticket distribution beginning at 4:30 pm and seating for the show at 5:15 pm.

I Have a Dream Weekend Celebration-Baltimore, MD

Celebrate and learn about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Port Discovery’s celebration weekend. Hands on activities including arts and crafts, interactive story time and tabletop activities will inspire and educate kids of all ages. Tickets are $15.95.

12th Annual MLK Peace Walk and Parade-Washington, DC

Commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a peace walk and parade along Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave on MLK Day. The walk begins at 10 am followed by the parade at 12 pm. Both events are welcome to all ages

