The best Short Rib Chili recipe to warm your soul

Chef Jonathan Seningen from the Blackwall Hitch restaurant in Annapolis, Maryland shared the most delicious Short Rib Chili recipe with us! This is the perfect recipe if you love ribs, black pepper, and spicy flavor! You can enjoy this chili recipe over creamy grits with fresh cilantro, sour cream or sweet onions.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1/3 cup vegetable oil

• 2 pounds beef chuck, cut into 2 inch chunks

• 3 pounds beef short ribs

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons ground cumin

• 1 bottle beer-12-ounce

• 1 large red onion, chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

• 1 jalapeno, seeded and small diced

• 2 poblano peppers, seeded and small diced

• 4 medium carrots peeled and small diced

• 2 ancho chilies

• 1 guajillo chili

• 8 chili de arbol

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 teaspoon dark chili powder

• 2 quarts beef stock, canned low-sodium broth or water

• 2 cans 16-ounce whole tomatoes, strained reserving liquid hand crush and reserve 1 can the other leave whole

• 1 can 16 -ounce crushed tomatoes

• 1 can 16 – ounce red kidney beans

• Creamy Corn Polenta and garnishes

DIRECTIONS:

1. Season beef with salt and ground pepper- Heat large skillet on high till hot and lightly smoking, add in ¼ cup oil roll around pan then carefully sear ribs and beef chuck till well browned on all sides careful to monitor heat reducing as necessary.

2. Remove beef and place into large chili pot and remove pan from direct heat, once all beef is seared place pan back on medium heat (if burned wipe clean, if oil is black wipe clean and add another table spoon of oil) Add in ancho, guajillo, and chili de arbol toast peppers till fragrant and lightly browned, remove to a separate bowl, then add into hot pan the onions and garlic and saute till lightly colored remove from heat and place in bowl with chilies, add in the whole tomatoes and saute on high for 4-5 minutes then add back chilies and onions with garlic toss together and place into a blender. Blend smooth and pass through a mesh strainer.

3. Place over sauce over beef, add in kidney beans, crushed tomato, beef stock, beer, bay leaves, hand crushed tomatoes, and reserved tomato liquid, set over med-high heat.



4. Wipe clean saute pan add last 2 table spoons of oil, heat over medium high heat and saute carrots, and peppers lightly adding chili powder and cumin – once fragrant add to chili pot, stir together.

Once liquid comes to a low boil, reduce heat to a pleasant simmer, skim foam and fat then walk away for an hour only coming back briefly to skim or monitor heat.

5. It should take about 1 ½ hours to full cook the ribs, once for tender remove from heat and allow to rest (the next day is better) but without the time just eat when ready.

