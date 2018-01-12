The best gourd squash recipe for winter

This gourd squash soup recipe is the perfect meal during cold winter days. This recipe is from Chef Freddie Bitsoie who is the first Native American chef at the American Indian Museum! If you need a delicious soup recipe that will warm your soul, try this one:
INGREDIENTS:
½ acorn squash, large diced
½ butternut squash, large diced
½ kobocha squash, large diced
1 large yellow onion, medium diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
5 springs of thyme
1 bay leaf
4 oz pine nuts
½ cup coconut milk
32oz vegetable stock
2 Tablespoons oil
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large sauce pot sweat the onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and sweat them until they are translucent.
- Add the squash and pine nuts and allow the cut squash to cook, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pot.
- Once the squash has cooked for about 10 minutes add the stock, do not pour all the stock in, only pour in enough to cover the product. Boil the squash until they are fork tender.
- Remove the thyme sprigs and bay leaf and pour as much as you can into a blender. Blend on high for as long as you can, the soup has to be very smooth. Strain the soup with a sieve if need be.
- Add the coconut milk and adjust the seasoning serve hot.
Let cool, and ENJOY!
