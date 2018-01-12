The best gourd squash recipe for winter

In a large sauce pot sweat the onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and sweat them until they are translucent.

In a large sauce pot sweat the onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and sweat them until they are translucent.

In a large sauce pot sweat the onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and sweat them until they are translucent.

In a large sauce pot sweat the onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and sweat them until they are translucent.

In a large sauce pot sweat the onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and sweat them until they are translucent.

Add the squash and pine nuts and allow the cut squash to cook, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pot.

Add the squash and pine nuts and allow the cut squash to cook, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pot.

Add the squash and pine nuts and allow the cut squash to cook, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pot.

Add the squash and pine nuts and allow the cut squash to cook, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pot.

Add the squash and pine nuts and allow the cut squash to cook, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pot.

Once the squash has cooked for about 10 minutes add the stock, do not pour all the stock in, only pour in enough to cover the product. Boil the squash until they are fork tender.

Once the squash has cooked for about 10 minutes add the stock, do not pour all the stock in, only pour in enough to cover the product. Boil the squash until they are fork tender.

Once the squash has cooked for about 10 minutes add the stock, do not pour all the stock in, only pour in enough to cover the product. Boil the squash until they are fork tender.

Once the squash has cooked for about 10 minutes add the stock, do not pour all the stock in, only pour in enough to cover the product. Boil the squash until they are fork tender.

Once the squash has cooked for about 10 minutes add the stock, do not pour all the stock in, only pour in enough to cover the product. Boil the squash until they are fork tender.