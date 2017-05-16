The best dry rubs and sauces from BBQ chef Myron Mixon

Grilled spare beef or pork back ribs prepared in smoker. (Photo: _jure, © Jure Gasparic 2016)

Today is National BBQ Day and what better way to celebrate than with the King of Barbeque himself, Myron Mixon! Here's a few of his signature sauces and rubs perfect for all kinds of meats!

Myron Mixon's Dry Rub

1 cup (packed) light brown sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper

Apply the rub to the top, back and sides of the ribs. Let the ribs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes as the rub works its way into the ribs.

Myron Mixon Rib Spritz 3 cups apple juice 2 cups white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons liquid imitation butter Myron Mixon Basic Vinegar Sauce 2 cups cider vinegar 1 cup ketchup 1/2 cup hot sauce 2 tablespoons salt 2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes 1/2 cup sugar To finish making the Hog Glaze take two cups of the vinegar sauce and combine it with two 18 ounce jars of apple jelly and two cups of light corn syrup.

