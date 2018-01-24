It's no surprise that D.C. is a top destination for U.S. homebuyers. It's also known to be one of the leading major metropolitan cities for flipping houses! Bobby Montagne, CEO of Walnut Street Finance, broke it down to the top three neighborhoods you need to live in 2018.

1. Petworth

Bobby Montagne says Petworth is a great place to live in the district. Its thousands of rooftops and central location in D.C. make it a great area to find good deals, and has also been ranked one of D.C's top flipping locations!

2. Brightwood

Brightwood Park is north of Petworth and is extremely affordable. Brightwood is several years behind Petworth in regards to inventory, and according to Bobby Montagne it is considered a hot place to live in the district.

3. Trinidad

If you're searching for a place in the district that is affordable and walking distance from dining and recreation, Bobby Montagne thinks Trinidad is perfect for you. The neighborhood is in the Northeast, off H Street corridor. Bobby explained that the unique thing about Trinidad is that there is a street car that you can take to get to Union Station!

