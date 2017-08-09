The 10 most Instagrammable brunch spots in D.C. you need to try before summer ends

There's no shortage of aesthetic brunch restaurants in D.C., but a handful deserve special attention for the boost they'll give to your Instagram account. Make sure to snag a picture or two at one of these places before September:

1. DNV Rooftop

Credit: @DNVRooftop

Brunch with a view - and a pool! 1155 14th St. NW

2. 801 Restaurant and Bar

Credit: Lissy Boderman

Come for the Instagram, stay for the famous 'Mega Cocktails.' 801 Florida Ave. NW

3. Farmers Fishers Bakers

Credit: @FarmFishBakeDC

Here you'll find a sleek, urban farmhouse inside and a gorgeous waterfront patio outside. Also worthy of mention: their Beignets. 3000 K St. NW

4. Kafe Leopold

Credit: @nsndc

This quaint, European-style cafe and restaurant garnishes their decor with splashes of orange and seats guests only at circular tables. You'll love the outdoor patio - and the adorable finger sandwiches! 3315 Cady's Alley NW

5. The Salt Line

Credit: @ore_82

Located right near Nats Park, this new hot spot prides itself on its 'dock-to-dish' cuisine. Enjoy the adjacent riverfront as a backdrop as well as the seafood delicacies from the 'Weekend Lunch' menu. 79 Potomac Ave. SE

6. Dacha Beer Garden

Credit: @izzy_the_chow

This outdoor beer garden welcomes humans and their four-legged friends. Located in D.C.'s trendy Shaw neighborhood, you'll get a taste of the soulful nature of this hip-and-happening community that teems with art and expression. 1600-1602 7th St. NW

7. Hazel

With a decorative flare just as alternative as its menu, you won't want to skip 'Dim-Sunday' at this trending restaurant. 808 V St. NW

9. Vinoteca

Credit: Vinotecadc

With an outdoor plaza this beautiful, your Instagram followers may get the impression that you've been whisked away to a European villa for the weekend. This must-try brunch spot also includes a bocce ball court for some post-brunch activity! 1940 11th St. NW

9. Art and Soul

Credit: @artandsouldc

Indulge your spirit and your senses with a smooth afternoon of Southern comfort at Art and Soul. You can also enjoy the space's pool and rooftop lounge before or after your meal. 415 New Jersey Ave. NW

10. Convivial

You'll eat good at this French-inspired, made-for-photos restaurant. Its upscale menu and picturesque decor won't even require a filter. 801 O St. NW

