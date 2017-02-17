Assorted fruit shakes on white table (Photo: OlenaMykhaylova, © Olena Mykhaylova)

During the winter months, we tend to forget to get our daily servings of fruits and vegetables.Getting these essential nutrients are so crucial during this time because we're more susceptible to sicknesses.Smoothies are perfect because they help you get all those essential nutrients early in your day. So if you don't already, start your mornings with a fresh fruit smoothie, you're guaranteed to get a healthy energy boost.

TAMO's Fresh Fields Smoothie:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of fresh pineapple

1/2 cup of fresh or frozen mango

1/2 cup of frozen strawberries

1/2 cup of frozen peaches

2 slices of kiwi, with or without skin

Directions:

blend all 5 fruits, then add spinach and/or kale

pour and serve (makes 2 servings)

