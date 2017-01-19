Talking Inaugural plans with the National Park Service

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Information on the Women's March on Washington
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Protesters plan despite death threats
-
Toddler dies after choking on a 'meatball'
-
'Queer Dance Party' outside Pence's home
-
Anti-Trump protest disrupts DC rush hour
-
Man drives 'Trump Unity Bridge' in DC
-
MAGA teen goes one-on-one with anti-Trump protesters
-
Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue
-
WUSA9's Kristen Berset battles breast cancer for second time
More Stories
-
Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,…Jan 13, 2017, 2:46 p.m.
-
Give President Obama a hug on his last dayJan 19, 2017, 10:10 a.m.
-
'Queer Dance Party' held outside Pence's homeJan 18, 2017, 8:54 p.m.