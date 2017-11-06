Talking about Alzheimer's & family health challenges with RHOP's Karen Huger
Karen Huger of the Real Housewives of Potomac explains how her family is dealing with health challenges. Her mother is living with dementia and her father was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's. November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month.
WUSA 3:08 PM. EST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation
-
Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time
-
Tuesday night weather webcast
-
Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital
More Stories
-
Texas shooting: 'He doesn't believe he's a hero, but…Nov. 6, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
'We ask for God's comfort': 26 dead in church…Nov. 5, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Yellow Weather Alert: Monday ShowersFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.