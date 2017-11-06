Talking about Alzheimer's & family health challenges with RHOP's Karen Huger

Karen Huger of the Real Housewives of Potomac explains how her family is dealing with health challenges. Her mother is living with dementia and her father was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's. November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month.

WUSA 3:08 PM. EST November 06, 2017

