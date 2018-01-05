Woman underneath wave of laundry (Photo: Ryan McVay, Getty Images)

Want to be more organized in your home? Want to erase some of that physical AND mental clutter? Getting organized is a popular New Year's resolution, but sometimes people just don't know where to start or how to part with a sentimental item. This is where professionals can be a tremendous help. There seems to be a slight misconception about Professional Organizers and that is that they will come into your home and make you throw everything away, or get rid of items you aren't ready to part with. However, that's not the case

Lisa Geraci Rigoni, founder of The Organizing Mentors in Loudoun County, VA, says they will never make you get rid of anything that you don't want to.

"We build trust with our clients. You called us, let's start with what you know you don't want", and then tackle the items you are still unsure of.

Lisa also says there is no need to worry about the condition of your home or how messy it is.

"We don't care what your house looks like. I've done this for 10 years and we've seen everything."

During a recent visit to Great Day Washington, Lisa provided the viewers with some tips to get started, the most important thing is to keep it simple.

The Organizing Mentors go by the LITL system:

L- Let it go!

Look around and ask yourself "What can I let go?"

Is it clothing you don't wear anymore? Stuff you don't use? Books, kitchen utensils, appliances? 'Let it go' can be applied to any room in your home. Lisa says just completing this first step, identifying what you know you don't want anymore, will make a huge impact

I- Intentional

Evaluate each item and determine what it is worth to you, not financially but emotionally. Only keep what matters

This can apply to sentimental items that you may feel guilty getting rid of. However, does that item make you feel good? What memories does it bring? Discard those that conjure bad memories. Have you gotten all the joy out of that item as you can?

T- Transform

Once you have successfully completed the first two steps, you can begin to transform. You will notice a shift in your mental and physical space once you clear out even a small amount.

"Once you make a decision, you are transformed. Clean something out, your world will transform. The benefits and relief are instantaneous."

L- Love it!

"What you’re left with are only those items that you love and/or need. The space surrounding you will be a truer representation of who you are, and living within that space becomes uplifting and empowering."

Love the new space you have created!

