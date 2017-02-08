Surprise, Surprise: Adele, Bruno Mars (and maybe Beyoncé) plan secret performances for 59th GRAMMYS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singers Ziggy Marley, Bruno Mars and Rihanna perform onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2013 WireImage)

When it comes to the rock-star talent that we've all come to expect from the Grammy Awards show each year, veteran TV producer Ken Ehrlich is "the man" with the master plan. Ehrlich is executive producer the live TV show for 37th years running.

So, just what can we expect from the 59th annual Grammy Awards with a pregnant Queen Bey (who is expecting twins), a 24K Magic Bruno Mars and chart-shattering vocalist like Adele this Sunday?

“The talent list is bursting with remarkable artists—a lot of artists who people have not seen before and obviously the people who they want to come to see—Adele, Beyoncé and Katy Perry,” says Ehrlich, who contract to produce the Grammys was recently extended through the year 2020.

Ehrlich and his musical line-up of the industry’s brightest stars start rehearsals on Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A hands-on producer, Ehrlich says he has a phone call scheduled for a day ahead of time with 10-time Grammy award winner and current nominee, Adele.

“You can expect a surprise,” says Ehrlich of Adele’s performance. “You’ll see and hear what you want to hear, but then there’s something extra and we’re not talking about it.” The songstress is also up for awards in the categories of Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25, in addition to Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for Hello.

And while the Beyhive is buzzing with speculation about why the expectant Formation singer was a no-show at Super Bowl LI, the Grammy producer played it coy when asked if Mrs. Carter will grace the stage and make Lemonade out of those lemons.

“We haven’t formally announced Beyoncé. Everybody’s speculating, but we’re being pretty tight-lipped about it,” says Ehrlich. “Assuming that she does come, it’s going to be a Beyoncé performance that you’re going to want to see. She always brings it. Never disappoints,” he added.

When pressed on whether Beyoncé will or will not perform, Ehrlich stoked the fan flames of desire, adding this: “We’re not saying ‘Yes’ and we’re not saying ‘No.’”

But one thing the showrunner does reveal is his respect and admiration for four-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars, who is confirmed to perform in the show for the first time since 2013.

“He’s great to work with. He’s inventive. He’s creative and really he’s committed,” says Ehrlich. “So, again, with Bruno, you might be in for a little surprise.”

Mars is nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Adele’s 25.

With at least two planned on-stage surprises—from Adele and Mars—Ehrlich says it’s going to be a non-stop evening of get-up-off-your-feet entertainment that will also include a tribute to ‘70s pop group The Bee Gees, performance from country crooners Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and a North meets South collaboration between New York City’s Alicia Keys and Nashville’s Maren Morris.

Ehrlich’s signature style of unlikely musical mashups date back to 1980 when he first paired Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond together to perform the ballad, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers. Ehrlich did it again when he orchestrated a mashup performance of the rap song Stan with Elton John and Eminem in 2001.

Over the years, the magic of those performances that reflect Ehrlich’s signature producing style have come to be known as, “Grammy Moments.” Look for more this Sunday, Feb. 12 when the Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. on WUSA 9.

Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. You can see more of her music and entertainment interviews weekdays at 9 am on WUSA 9, or streamed live at WUSA9.com.

(© 2017 WUSA)