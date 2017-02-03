Super Bowl: The best food and beer pairings

Football party food, nachos salsa guacamole (Photo: a_namenko)

Bye, bye bloating with unhealthy Super Bowl snacks. Check out our healthy food and beer pairings perfect for Sunday's big game from Cassie Mabery, Director of Marketing for Katcef Companies.

Bud Light + fresh vegetable salsa

Grab an ice cold Bud Light and pair it with a fresh veggie salsa with a hint of lime and cilantro. The Bud Light can also tame down any spicy jalapenos that can make it into party dips.

Budweiser + stuffed sweet potato skins

Budweiser, the king of beers pairs beautifully with stuffed sweet potato skins. Just add chickpea, baby spinach and mozzarella on top of halved sweet potatoes and finish it off with the crisp clean flavors of this traditional American lager.

Stella Artois + smoked salmon and cream cheese cucumber bites

Stella Artois is a crisp, European style pilsner. So with it's bitterness and freshness it goes really well with the rich flavor of salmon and refreshing cucumber taste. Just top a cucumber with salmon, light cream cheese and fresh dill.

Goose IPA + buffalo cauliflower bites

When you think IPA's you think big, bold and bitter flavors. So with a Goose IPA, by Goose Island Brewing Company, and buffalo cauliflower bites are a perfect pairing; especially because the cauliflower tastes just like a fatty, fried chicken wing, but it's so much better for you.

