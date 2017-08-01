Summer volunteers in Prince George's County helping kids go back to school
Community volunteers are participating in 'Stuff-a-Bus' events to prepare for Prince George's County first day of school on Aug. 26 with a series of service opportunities that will benefit needy families.
WUSA 11:35 AM. EDT August 01, 2017
