Summer date night ideas: Aug. 4-6

Friends enjoying breakfast (Photo: Ridofranz, © Rido)

With summer coming to a close, now's the time to take advantage of the month of August and treat your special someone to an active date he or she won't soon forget. Make it creative with one of these ideas:

Brunch & bocce

We all know the brunch business is booming, but D.C.’s Vinoteca restaurant takes everyone’s favorite meal of the week to the next level. Here, you can enjoy the scenic views outside on the plaza and top off your afternoon with a round of bocce! This one-stop shop for food and fun would even make for a memorable group event as well. 1940 11th St. NW

Crafts & crabs

Annapolis makes for a great 'staycation.' Head on over this weekend, as the first Sunday of every month, the city hosts a free arts festival featuring all local food, wine, music, vendors and art. It’s also great chance to explore the city's galleries and museums and, not to mention, their Maryland crabs are to die for.

Lounges and lanes

If you're looking for an indoor activity, check out BowlMor Lanes in Gaithersburg or Bethesda. With glow-in-the-dark lanes, lounge-style seating, a full dinner menu, a bar and an arcade, it takes the regular bowling experience to the next level. Plus, here's best part: it's also extremely affordable.

