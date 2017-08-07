Succulent milk bread recipe from Marjorie Meek-Bradley

brioche on a light wooden background (Photo: OksanaKiian)

Milk bread gives the classic carb a much-needed makeover! Taste the magic of Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley's milk bread with this hassle-free recipe.

Ingredients

450 grams All Purpose Flour

50 grams Brown Sugar

8 grams Salt

250 grams Milk

1 each Eggs

75 grams Butter

7 grams Yeast

Directions

Preheat oven (garland) to 350 F, low fan. Mix flour, salt, and sugar on 1 for 1 minute with the paddle. Melt butter and milk, bring to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Add yeast. Let bloom for 2 minutes. Whisk eggs while yeast blooms. Add milk mixture and eggs to flour and mix on low until dough pulls away from the bowl. Turn dough out onto table. Portion 4oz balls, 15 balls to 1 hotel pan. Cover and let proof for 30 min (if fresh) Eggwash and maldon salt sprinkled on top. Bake covered for 15 min, uncover for 5 minutes, turn and cook for 3 minutes.

