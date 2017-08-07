Succulent milk bread recipe from Marjorie Meek-Bradley

Milk bread gives the classic carb a much-needed makeover! Taste the magic of Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley's milk bread with this hassle-free recipe.
Ingredients
450 grams All Purpose Flour
50 grams Brown Sugar
8 grams Salt
250 grams Milk
1 each Eggs
75 grams Butter
7 grams Yeast
Directions
-
Preheat oven (garland) to 350 F, low fan.
-
Mix flour, salt, and sugar on 1 for 1 minute with the paddle.
-
Melt butter and milk, bring to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Add yeast. Let bloom for 2 minutes.
-
Whisk eggs while yeast blooms.
-
Add milk mixture and eggs to flour and mix on low until dough pulls away from the bowl.
-
Turn dough out onto table.
-
Portion 4oz balls, 15 balls to 1 hotel pan.
-
Cover and let proof for 30 min (if fresh)
-
Eggwash and maldon salt sprinkled on top.
-
Bake covered for 15 min, uncover for 5 minutes, turn and cook for 3 minutes.
