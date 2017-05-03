Refreshing strawberry-watermelon smash

Strawberry lemonade (Photo: NatashaBreen)

Whether you're throwing a BBQ or need relief on a hot day, this strawberry-watermelon smash is the perfect refreshment. A special shout out goes to celebrity chef Tim Harley and the Montgomery County Strawberry Festival for this recipe!

Ingredients:

1 cup. Watermelon Juice (freshly pressed)

4 Strawberries

1 basil Leaf

¼ cup. Simple Syrup

½ cup. Sour mix

½ cup. Sweetened Lime Juice

Small Watermelon wedge for garnish

Ice

Directions:

1. In a shaker glass, muddle the strawberries and basil until chunky.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and shake vigorously.

3. Pour into desired glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge.

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

© 2017 WUSA-TV