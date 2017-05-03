Refreshing strawberry-watermelon smash

Whether you're throwing a BBQ or need relief on a hot day, this strawberry-watermelon smash is the perfect refreshment. A special shout out goes to celebrity chef Tim Harley and the Montgomery County Strawberry Festival for this recipe!
Ingredients:
1 cup. Watermelon Juice (freshly pressed)
4 Strawberries
1 basil Leaf
¼ cup. Simple Syrup
½ cup. Sour mix
½ cup. Sweetened Lime Juice
Small Watermelon wedge for garnish
Ice
Directions:
1. In a shaker glass, muddle the strawberries and basil until chunky.
2. Add the remaining ingredients and shake vigorously.
3. Pour into desired glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge.
Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs