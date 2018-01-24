Photo courtesy of POND5 (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Selling your home may seem overwhelming, but there are steps to simplify the process. Our Real Deal in Real Estate Pros have tips to get you started.

Invite your realtor to inspect your home. Your listing agent needs to get a feel for your house. If he or she is not eager to see the property, that's a red flag. A good realtor will show up with a check list, and make notes of what needs to be done. Freshen up the outside. The outside of your home is what makes the first impression on potential buyers. New home owners are looking for curb appear. Make sure your front door has a fresh coat of paint, and the landscaping is tidy. Start the pre-approval process online. People are often daunted by the idea of applying for a mortgage, but it's much simpler now. Plenty of mortgage lenders have applications available on their website, and your assets and income can be verified online. Make sure the walk-through happens before closing. Too often buyers schedule a home inspection on closing day. If any issues are found, this will slow down the finalizing process, and prolong negotiations. Get the hard work done weeks prior, so closing day can just be a celebration.

This article is sponsored by The Real Deal in Real Estate.

For more real estate tips, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2018 WUSA-TV