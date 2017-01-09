If you were looking forward to continuing drinking wine & eating cheese at everyone's favorite coffee shop - sadly that time is over.

Starbucks announced earlier this week that it will be ending it's "Starbucks Evenings" program in over 400 stores in the U.S. One of those will be the Brookland-CUA Starbucks shop that recently opened, boasting it's mixology center and evening wine list.

Along with the alcohol list, the services will also stop with the various cheese plates, bacon wrapped dates and other evening appetizers offered on the menu.

Starbucks said in a release that it will continue with it's beer and wine sales in the future, but in more high-end retail formatting with a new possible "Roastery" store format.

Will you miss the Starbucks Evening menu?

