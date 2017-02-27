Starbucks releases 2 new dairy free drinks!

It's almost time to celebrate the official start of spring and with that Starbuck's is announcing their newest spring flavors, and both of them happen to be non-dairy!

The first drink, which Starbucks is calling "the drink of springtime" is the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato: Take an espresso roast and layer it with almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, and top it off with a caramel cross-hatch and an ample dusting of cinnamon dolce spice. YUM.

The second drink is the Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato: Made hot with espresso shots poured over coconut milk and a swirl of white chocolate mocha sauce. Then that is finished off with a caramel cross-hatch and a swirl of mocha sauce for the full five-layer effect. That is a full 5 layers of deliciousness.

And bonus! both of these drinks can be made hot or iced - dealer's choice. Tag this for a friend who's dairy-free!!

