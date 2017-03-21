Spring floor remodeling with 50 floors
Jessica McFadden from 50 floors talks about all the spring time deals that 50 floors is offering. For the month of March 50 floors is offering 60% off and if you call 877-50floors to schedule your in-home consultation and mention "Great Day Washington" yo
WUSA 10:50 AM. EDT March 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student
-
Victim identified in house explosion
-
People swallowing balloons to loose weight
-
Member of 'Remember the Titans' football team killed in crash
-
Concern for missing teen cases in DC
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Bringing attention to missing children in DC
-
Students questions safety after stabbing
-
Customs detains veteran police chief
-
3 arrested in Va. gun store burglaries
More Stories
-
2 men charged with murder in Heather Ciccone caseMar 21, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
Teen dies after being found unresponsive inside…Mar 21, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
DC church sets up missing children displayMar 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m.