Spinach and gruyere quiche recipe

Tart with spinach and feta cheese (Photo: violleta)

Brunch this weekend doesn't need to cost a fortune or take a lot of time! The cast of Monumental Theaters' "5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche" is here to show you how to make it the right way!

Ingredients :

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 1/2 cups grated Gruyère

1 9-inch unbaked pie shell

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups milk

Salt and pepper

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Instructions :

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. In a small skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute longer, stirring. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

2. Sprinkle onion mixture, spinach and Gruyère over bottom of pie shell. Beat eggs and milk together, season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Gently pour into crust.

3. Bake quiche for 40 to 45 minutes, until set and nicely browned. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes.

