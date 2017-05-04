We are counting down the days until Cinco de Mayo and we’ve got a sultry, spicy twist on a margarita that you’ll die for. Especially if you like a little bit of spicy with your sweet.
Here is the spiced strawberry margarita recipe:
Ingredients:
*1 oz. Cointreau
*2 oz. blanco tequila
*1 oz. fresh lime juice
*2 strawberries
*3 dashes angostura bitters
Directions:
Muddle the strawberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add Cointreau, tequila, fresh lime juice and bitters and shake with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass with a cinnamon sugar rim and garnish with a strawberry.
