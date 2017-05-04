(Photo: Kyle Ford, Kyle Ford)

We are counting down the days until Cinco de Mayo and we’ve got a sultry, spicy twist on a margarita that you’ll die for. Especially if you like a little bit of spicy with your sweet.

Here is the spiced strawberry margarita recipe:

Ingredients:

*1 oz. Cointreau

*2 oz. blanco tequila

*1 oz. fresh lime juice

*2 strawberries

*3 dashes angostura bitters

Directions:

Muddle the strawberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add Cointreau, tequila, fresh lime juice and bitters and shake with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass with a cinnamon sugar rim and garnish with a strawberry.

