Typically, people wouldn't think to smoke their crab legs, however, this brings out that flavor you can't achieve by just boiling them. As an added bonus, some grocery stores are carrying crab legs that are cut in half, which makes it easier to access the meat. A special shoutout to SmokeGrillBBQ for this super easy recipe.

Ingredients

3-5 pounds of king crab legs

1 cup of butter

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

2 tablespoons garlic powder or minced garlic

Directions

Start by firing up your smoker to get it to a temperature of 225 degrees. Then put your smoker wood chips on the smoker.

Next, put your butter, lemon juice, lemon pepper seasoning, and garlic in a mixing bowl and place the bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds or until the butter is fully melted. Stir the ingredients together. This mixing bowl will be used to baste any exposed meat on your king crab legs while you are smoking them.

Set your king crab legs on the smoker for about 25 minutes and baste with your butter mixture about every 10 minutes. After 25 minutes, move your king crab legs closer to your heat source on your smoker for 2 minutes on each side. This is to ensure your king crab legs are warm and have a nice charred appearance on the outer shell when you serve them.

Pull them off your smoker and serve immediately. You can also warm up a couple bowls of butter for those who like to dip their crab meat directly in butter (optional).

Total smoking time for your king crab legs should be about 30 minutes. Remember that all smokers are different depending on the heat source and how far away you position your king crab legs from the flame.

