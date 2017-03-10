Slow roasted lamb empanadas

James Beard nominated chef/owner Victor Albisu, from Del Campo, shares his recipe for succulent roasted lamb empanadas. The slow-roasted meat served with vibrant herb sauce is a perfectly delicious combination.
Serves: 4-6
Active Time = 2 hours
Inactive Time = 24 hours
INGREDIENTS
2# Smoked Lamb Shoulder (see recipe below), cut into ½” cubes
2tbsp lamb shoulder run (see recipe below)
2 Cups smoked tomato Sauce (see recipe below)
1/2cup ricotta cheese
½ bunch green onions, grilled chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 white onion, julienned
2 tbsp butter
Salt to taste
8ea empanada dough
DIRECTIONS
Heat a medium sized heavy bottomed pan over medium heat
Add 2 tbsp butter and sweat garlic and onions, reducing heat if too much browning occurs
Cook, stirring frequently until caramaelized, about 30 minutes
Remove heat and allow to cool
Set broiler to high in the oven
Toss the Lamb shoulder with lamb rub and place on a baking sheet.
watching carefully, char the outer layer of the lamb under the broiler
remove from the oven and allow to cool
Once fully cooled, combine with scallions and caramelized onions
fold ingredients together until incorporated
LAy out the dough on a lightly floured surface
in the center of each piece, place 1 spoon of the empanada filling, along with 1 tsp ricotta cheese
Fold the empanada in half, crimping the edges together to seal
bake at 400 for 8-10 minutes, serve immediately
Slow Roasted Lamb shoulder
Active Time =1 hour
Inactive time = 18 hours
INGREDIENTS
4# lamb shoulder (preferably bone in)
½ tsp black peppercorns
2ea serrano peppers, halved
2ea bay leaves
1 white onion, peeled and quartered
1 head of garlic, halfed
1 2” knob ginger, sliced
1 cup light brown sugar
1.5 cups kosher salt
1tbsp oregano
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients except for ice, and reserving .5 cup of salt in a large pot and bring to a boil
Allow to boil for 5 minutes, then reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes
Place Ice in a large container, 16quarts or larger
Pour brine over ice and allow to cool completely
Once cool add lamb shoulder and allow to bring overnight (up to 14 hours)
Remove lamb from brine and pat dry
Generously and vigorously rub in the remaining .5 cup of kosher salt into the lamb
Allow to sit for 20 minutes
Generously rub the lamb rub (see recipe below) onto the lamb shoulder
Transfer to a roasting rack
In the bottom of the rack add ½ cup water, 1 negra modelo beer
Wrap tightly in plastic and aluminum foil
Place in lower rack of oven at 225 degrees for 6 hours
Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature
Remove bones and refrigerate
Lamb Rub
INGREDIENTS
2oz Light brown sugar
1tsp Salt
2tsp Black Papper
1/3 tsp Cayenne Pepper
½ tsp Red Chili Powder
1 tbspCumin
1tbsp Oregano (Dried)
1tbsp Garlic Powder
1tbsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Paprika
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients thoroughly, then savor the flavors!
