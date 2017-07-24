Slime peeking (Photo: shironosov)

Slime is very popular right now, but it’s also very fun for kids to see the science behind it says 'mommy-blogger' Amy Mascott of TeachMama.com.

Elmer’s Glue has kid-friendly recipes using the liquid school glue, baking soda and contact solution. Mascott recommends they get as creative as they want with colors, glitter, etc!

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp of baking soda

1 tbsp of contact lens solution

Your choice of food coloring, glitter, etc

Directions:

1. Pour out the entire bottle of a 4oz of Elmer’s School Glue into a bowl. 2. Add ½ tbsp of baking soda and mix thoroughly. 3. After mixing, add your choice of food coloring until you get the color you want. 4. Add 1 tbsp of contact lens solution. 5. Mix until mixture gets harder to mix and slime begins to form. 6. Take the slime out and begin kneading with both of your hands. 7. If needed, add ¼ tbsp of contact lens solution to make the slime less sticky.

