Shamrock Shake at McDonald's is getting a secret menu upgrade!

McDonald's is always rolling out fun and new creations but man they surprise us with this! Everyone's favorite shake is getting a reboot. This year’s seasonal menu clearly took some inspiration from the secret menu that fans have made with the shamrock shack syrup!

MENU:

Original Shamrock Shake: This year, McDonald’s is adding green-colored sugar crystals on top of the whipped cream, because the shake didn’t already have enough sugar.

Chocolate Shamrock Shake: The bottom half is chocolate, the top half is mint, it has green sugar crystals and chocolate syrup, and it’s gonna be delicious.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe: A mocha frappe with added Shamrock Shake syrup.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha: These are the regular McCafé menu hot chocolate and mocha beverages, but with shamrock shake syrup added.

