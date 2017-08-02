WUSA
Scrumptious heirloom tomato tarte

Renee Peace Carr, WUSA 3:54 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

St. Yves DC is not just the hottest happy hour spot in DC, it also boasts a gourmet menu to compliment the beverage of your choice.  
 
 
 
Ingredients:
5-6 large heirloom tomatoes 
1/2 sheet puff pastry
1/2cup of whole grain Dijon mustard 
2 teaspoons of herbs de Provence 
Salt and pepper to taste 
1 Tbs EVOO
 
Method: 
  1. Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick
  2. In a mixing bowl, mix herbs de Provence, salt and pepper, EVOO and set to the side
  3. On a half sheet tray lay down puff pastry and dock the dough (if at home stab with fork all over) 
  4. Spread mustard on puff pastry covering the bottom. 
  5. Add the tomatoes on top of the mustard face down
  6. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-35 mins
  7. Edge of crust should be golden brown and tomatoes should be cooked
  8. Any puffing of the pastry will deflate as it cools
Enjoy!
 
