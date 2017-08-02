Scrumptious heirloom tomato tarte

St. Yves DC is not just the hottest happy hour spot in DC, it also boasts a gourmet menu to compliment the beverage of your choice.
Ingredients:
5-6 large heirloom tomatoes
1/2 sheet puff pastry
1/2cup of whole grain Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons of herbs de Provence
Salt and pepper to taste
1 Tbs EVOO
Method:
- Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick
- In a mixing bowl, mix herbs de Provence, salt and pepper, EVOO and set to the side
- On a half sheet tray lay down puff pastry and dock the dough (if at home stab with fork all over)
- Spread mustard on puff pastry covering the bottom.
- Add the tomatoes on top of the mustard face down
- Bake at 400 degrees for 25-35 mins
- Edge of crust should be golden brown and tomatoes should be cooked
- Any puffing of the pastry will deflate as it cools
Enjoy!
