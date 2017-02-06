Scientists say these 10 songs are the best for stress relief

Headphones and phone on a wooden surface (Photo: christopherhall)

Though we all love to jam out in our car to release stress, did you know there's some music that actually was designed to reduce stress, lower your heart rate and calm your mind? In an article by Inc, British scientists recently ran tests to find the 100 most relaxing songs of the century, and apparently some of them are even so powerful, they recommend not DRIVING while listening to them!

Do you know any of these top 10 songs? Would you listen to them to de-stress? Let us know!

10. "We Can Fly," by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

9. "Canzonetta Sull'aria," by Mozart

8. "Someone Like You," by Adele

7. "Pure Shores," by All Saints

6. "Please Don't Go," by Barcelona

5. "Strawberry Swing," by Coldplay

4. "Watermark," by Enya

3. "Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)," by DJ Shah

2. "Electra," by Airstream

1. "Weightless," by Marconi Union

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)