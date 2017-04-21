To take a page out of the Jewish culinary book, or a literal page from celebrated cookbook author Joan Nathan's cookbook entitled King Solomon's Table, this recipe for Schokoladenwurst aka "chocolate sausage" is to die for. Schokoladenwurst is an addictive no cook chocolate "sausage" known as a knackknick in Hebrew. A special thanks goes out to Joan Nathan for this tasty recipe!

Schokoladenwurst, Chocolate Sausage

(Makes 54 slices)

Ingredients:

9 ounces (255 grams) good-quality 70 percent bittersweet chocolate “

3 tablespoons brewed coffee

2 large eggs (see note below)

2 cups (240 grams) whole almonds, coarsely ground

2 tablespoons rum

¾ cup (150 grams) sugar

1 bar (198 grams) marzipan

*Note If you are concerned about the raw eggs, use pasteurized, available in most grocery stores.

Directions

1. Stir the chocolate with the coffee in a saucepan, heating until the chocolate melts. Pour into a bowl and stir in the eggs, ground almonds, rum, and sugar. Then refrigerate for about a half hour, until it hardens like a soft dough.

2. While it cools, divide the marzipan into 3 pieces and form into logs about 5 ¾ inches long and 1⁄2 inch in diameter.

3. When the chocolate is cool enough to mold, roll it out onto a lightly greased surface until thin. Score the surface into 3 sections and carefully roll and press the chocolate around the marzipan and form into 3 long cylinders. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate a few hours or overnight.

4. When ready to eat, slice one cylinder into about 18 pieces. Freeze the others for whenever the craving strikes.

