Savory smoked-brisket rice bowl recipe

Rice noodles bowl with Peking Duck (Photo: Lisovskaya, (c) Lisovskaya Natalia)

Trying to be adventurous in your eating this year? Look no further than fabulous DC restaurant Tenpenh, a fusion of asian and american cusine!

Their executive chef Miles Vader shares with us one of their signature recipes:

Sizzling Hot Stone “Rice Crispy” Bowl with Smoked Brisket

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

.25 cup Grape seed oil, plus

.25 cup Sesame oil

2 cup Bean sprouts

2 cups Zucchini, thin, julienne

2 cups Carrots, thin, julienne

4 cups Spinach

1 cup Bulgogi sauce

2 pounds Smoked beef brisket, minced

4 each Eggs

2 cups Kim chi

4 cups Sushi rice, cooked

.25 cup Sesame seeds toasted

To taste Gochujang sauce

Procedure

Mix the grape seed oil and sesame oil together – this will be used to sauté the vegetables, reserve some of the mixture for brushing the bowls [or cast iron pan] later. In a sauté pan, quickly sauté each vegetable separately, and season with salt. Place on a plate to cool – keeping the vegetables separate when cooling as well. Drain the spinach by squeezing in a clean dishtowel. Then marinate the minced brisket with some of the Bulgogi sauce [reserving the rest].

Next, soft boil the eggs by dropping them carefully into 2 quarts of simmering water. Do not boil. Remove the eggs after 6 minutes and shock in ice water. Heat the pre-seasoned stone bowls or heat a non-stick or well-seasoned cast iron pan in an oven until it is almost smoking.

Brush the bowls or pan with the reserved oil. Then add the rice, dividing among the bowls, and lightly pressing down with the back of a spoon. Arrange the vegetables and kim chi around the rice in sections. Place the beef in the middle and top with a cracked egg. Let the bowl cook for a few minutes until it sizzles, then turn off [or for a cast iron, place in oven to warm the vegetables and meat]. Then drizzle with the remaining Bulgogi sauce, and sprinkle sesame seeds on top.

To serve

Carefully lift the bowls with pliers and place on trivets to enjoy while hot. If you’ve used a cast iron, remove with oven mitts and carefully transfer contents into serving bowls. To eat, mix everything together to combine flavors. Don’t skimp on the Gochujang sauce!

NOTE: If using stone bowls, follow instructions carefully for safety purposes. It is recommended that you don’t use the bowls unless you have experience.