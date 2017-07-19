The folks at The Saltline in DC gave us a delicious lobster roll recipe that'll be sure to make the whole family happy this summer!

Ingredients

5 oz boiled lobster meat

1/2 oz melted butter

1 New England top-split bun

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 lemon wedge

Directions

1. Dress 5 oz of boiled lobster meat in 1/2oz melted butter.

2. Season with a squeeze of lemon juice.

3. Add to griddled top split bun and top with chopped chives.

