The folks at The Saltline in DC gave us a delicious lobster roll recipe that'll be sure to make the whole family happy this summer!
Ingredients
5 oz boiled lobster meat
1/2 oz melted butter
1 New England top-split bun
1 tbsp chopped chives
1 lemon wedge
Directions
1. Dress 5 oz of boiled lobster meat in 1/2oz melted butter.
2. Season with a squeeze of lemon juice.
3. Add to griddled top split bun and top with chopped chives.
