Sausage & spinach deep dish pizza recipe

Celebrate National Deep Dish Pizza Day with the best of both worlds - a pizza with a pasta crust. What more could you want? Thanks to WearyChef for the recipe!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c. stelline or orzo pasta, (these are both tiny, like grains of rice.)

2 beaten eggs

1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese

2 c. marinara sauce, divided

1 lb. ground Italian sausage, pork or turkey

6 oz. baby spinach, roughly chopped

1/2 c. ricotta cheese

1 1/2 c. Italian blend shredded cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 10" pie dish with PAM cooking spray and set aside.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water for a few seconds.

Stir together eggs, parmesan cheese, and 1/2 c. marinara sauce until well combined. Stir in drained pasta until evenly coated. Pour pasta mixture into prepared pie dish, and press evenly into the bottom and up the sides of the pan to form the crust.

Spray a 12" skillet with PAM and heat over medium-high heat. Add sausage, and brown and crumble meat until cooked through. Add spinach, and stir and saute until spinach is completely cooked and wilted. Drain meat and spinach mixture very well. (The draining step is important! Too much liquid will cause the crust to fall apart.) Return the meat and spinach to the skillet or a large mixing bowl, and stir in ricotta cheese. Spread sausage mixture evenly into pasta crust. Spread remaining 1 1/2 c. marinara (or as much as sauce as you like) over the sausage, and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the top, and bake an additional 8-10 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow to stand about 10 minutes before cutting.

