Rigatoni Sausage Carbonara Recipe

Are you intimidated by the classic carbonara dish? This delicious and easy recipe!

INGREDIENTS:

1 package (16 ounces) rigatoni

1 package (19 ounces ) JOHNSONVILLE® Mild Italian Sausage Links

2 Tbsp butter

1 cup low sodium chicken broth

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 egg yolks

salt & pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Cook pasta according to package directions (for al dente cook 1 minute less). Drain and set aside.

In a bowl, whisk egg yolks (save the whites for an omelet!), 1/3 of the broth, and half of the parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat with butter. Cut sausage links into 1-inch pieces. Throw in the hot pan and cook through until browned, about 5-7 minutes.

Stir 2/3 of the chicken broth into the skillet, scraping up any brown bits. Bring to a gentle boil. Cook and stir until the liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add the rigatoni and toss to coat. Add the egg mixture. Cook and stir until the sauce has thickened and coats the pasta (about 2 minutes). Sprinkle with remaining cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately and enjoy!

