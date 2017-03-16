Lemon blueberry waffles with honey (Photo: KateSmirnova)

It's Women's History Month and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious breakfast in bed for that special woman in your life. Celebrity Chef and cookbook author Mark Bailey is here to help us celebrate with "All Things Waffles", here is his ricotta waffles with lemon curd recipe:

Ingredients:

1-3/4 cup flour

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup milk

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

2 tbsp oil

1egg

Directions

In a bowl combine flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl and mix well.

In a separate bowl, combine milk, ricotta cheese and egg. Add wet mixture to dry and stir. Coat a waffle iron with cooking spray. Spoon 1/3 cup batter per 4-inch waffle onto waffle iron. Cook 5 minutes; repeat with remaining batter. Serve warm.

Lemon Curd Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

zest of 1 lemon

fresh juice of 3 lemons*

1/2 cup sugar

1 stick (8 tbsp) unsalted butter, cold, cut into pieces

*juice should measure approximately 1/2 cup

Lemon Curd Directions:

Combine yolks, zests, juices and sugar in saucepan over medium heat. Stir continuously for 5-7 minutes until thickened.

Remove from heat and stir in butter pieces. Stir until butter melts and mixture becomes smooth.

Transfer to a small bowl. Cover with plastic wrap laying wrap directly on top of the curd. Let cool then refrigerate until sets.

Serve with ricotta waffles.

