Markette Sheppard at Reston Hospital Center (Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - On February 1, the spinal surgeons at Reston Hospital Center operated using a new robotic system. This is the first successful case in the Mid-Atlantic, and a game changer for the medical industry.

The Mazor X™ robotic system lets doctors from the award-winning spinal program in Reston, Virginia operate while being minimally-invasive to patients; allowing a quicker recovery time. In order to ensure this, the incision has to be smaller. This can pose a challenge to surgeons, but with the Mazor X™ system a 3D surgical plan is viewable. Analytics are also given before the surgery even starts. Doctors can operate with greater precision, efficiency and confidence.

'We are proud to have performed not only the first, but the most robotic spine surgeries in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Dr. Christopher Good, spine surgeon at Reston Hospital Center. "Inevitably it will lead to many future breakthroughs- combining robotic surgery with intra-operative spinal navigation, and increasing the number and types of surgeries we can do robotically.” We look forward learning more about this medical advancement in our own backyard.

