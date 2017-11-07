'ReSYNC' your life - mentally, physically and spiritually

Samir Becic is an award-winning health and fitness expert that has created his own unique approach to fitness called the ReSYNC Method. The key to the ReSYNC Method is that every movement in each exercise focuses on the body’s natural movement. The ReSYNC Method duplicates the muscle groups worked by traditional gym machines using the body’s own resistance instead.

Samir stopped by Great Day Washington and put Hosts, Markette Sheppard and Kristen Berset-Harris, through some moves that everyone can do at home, at work or anywhere you have a few minutes and a steady chair. All these moves can be found in Samir's new book, "ReSYNC Your Life: 28 Days to a Stronger, Leaner, Smarter, Happier You"

Exercise 1: Upper-Body Tense





"While seated in a straight-back chair, place your feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Make fists with both hands, and bring your arms in front of you, holding them 2 to 3 inches above your legs. Tighten the muscles in your arms, chest, and shoulders as hard as you can, and hold for 10 to 30 seconds. Take a 30 second break and repeat 4 times."

Exercise 2: Tension Shoulder Press





"While seated in a straight-backed chair, place your feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Make fists with both hands. Hold your arms out to your sides at shoulder height, and bend your elbows to raise your upper arms beside your head. Tighten your arm muscles, and imagine that you are holding a 100-pound weight in each hand. Now raise those weights above your head by extending your arms. Keeping your muscles tense, slowly bring your arms down to starting position. Repeat 10 times, take a 30 second break and do 3 sets of 10."

Exercise 3: Leg Tension





"Sit in a straight-backed chair with your feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart. Lift your toes up while keeping your heels on the floor. Tighten your abdominal muscles, your glutes, and your leg muscles while pushing down on your heels. Hold that position for 30 seconds. Take a 30 second break. Now raise your heels and push down with your toes while still holding your abdominals, glutes, and legs as tight as possible. Hold that position for 30 seconds. Repeat 4 times."

Exercise 4: Tension Walk





"Stand with feet hip-width apart, and walk forward while keeping your entire body tense and pumping your arms up and down in opposite directions. It is important to keep your body tensed the entire time. Imagine you are walking through water or mud."

For more information on Samir Becic visit his website http://samirbecic.com

