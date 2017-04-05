WUSA
Close

Reston Town Center's 'Savor the Town'

Blair Wheeler, WUSA 3:06 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

Reston Town Center is one of the DMV's many bustling "city centers" that offers shopping, food, events and fun. During the month of April RTC will be running a special promotion with 10 of it's restaurants.
 
It's called "Savor the Town", customers must visit all 10 eateries for the chance to win a free networking event held at American Tap Room. 
 
But that's not all, participants can also use a continually updated promo code to get $5 off a ride with Uber. That code is update on the RTC website
 
And in case you're interested in being a lucky winner of a free networking event, here are the participating "Savor the Town" restaurants:
 
 
There has been recent backlash towards the owners of Reston Town Center, Boston Properties, decision to charge for parking during the work week. There have been several anti-Reston Town Center movements online, including a Facebook group dedicated to the cause. 
 
Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9. 
 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories