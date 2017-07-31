Recipes from the award-winning DC restaurants of 2017

With the RAMMY Awards all locked up, we were just over the moon excited for some of our favorite restaurants to have won some major awards last night - so here's some of the fantastic recipes we've had on the show! Congrats to all the winners & nominee's!
WINNERS:
Best New Restaurant of the Year: Hazel
Soft-shell crispy crab stack recipe
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Minibar by José Andrés
Jose Andres famous 'burger' recipe
Wine Program of the Year: Charlie Palmer Steak
Cocktail Program of the Year: Kapnos
Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: DC Brau Brewing Co.
Brewing Secrets & Tips from DC Brau
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Ryan Ratino, Ripple
Employee of the year winner: PassionFish Bethesda
Seafood Gumbo from Passionfish
NOMINEES:
IRON GATE: Grilled lamb recipe
DEL CAMPO: Slow roasted lamb empanadas
INDIQUE: Sweet potato chaat
CARMINES: Heart-healthy meal options when dining out
BLUE DUCK TAVERN: Poached Eggs & Eggs Benedict
