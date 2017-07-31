Recipes from the award-winning DC restaurants of 2017

With the RAMMY Awards all locked up, we were just over the moon excited for some of our favorite restaurants to have won some major awards last night - so here's some of the fantastic recipes we've had on the show! Congrats to all the winners & nominee's!

WINNERS:

Best New Restaurant of the Year: Hazel

Soft-shell crispy crab stack recipe

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Minibar by José Andrés

Jose Andres famous 'burger' recipe

Wine Program of the Year: Charlie Palmer Steak

Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

Cocktail Program of the Year: Kapnos

Kapnos savory mushroom "pie"

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: DC Brau Brewing Co.

Brewing Secrets & Tips from DC Brau

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Ryan Ratino, Ripple

Tuna Crudo from Ripple

Employee of the year winner: PassionFish Bethesda

Seafood Gumbo from Passionfish

NOMINEES:

IRON GATE: Grilled lamb recipe

DEL CAMPO: Slow roasted lamb empanadas

INDIQUE: Sweet potato chaat

CARMINES: Heart-healthy meal options when dining out

BLUE DUCK TAVERN: Poached Eggs & Eggs Benedict

