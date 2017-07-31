WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Recipes from the award-winning DC restaurants of 2017

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 1:39 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

With the RAMMY Awards all locked up, we were just over the moon excited for some of our favorite restaurants to have won some major awards last night - so here's some of the fantastic recipes we've had on the show! Congrats to all the winners & nominee's!

 

WINNERS: 

Best New Restaurant of the Year: Hazel 

Soft-shell crispy crab stack recipe

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Minibar by José Andrés

Jose Andres famous 'burger' recipe 

Wine Program of the Year: Charlie Palmer Steak

Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin 

Cocktail Program of the Year: Kapnos

Kapnos savory mushroom "pie"

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: DC Brau Brewing Co.

Brewing Secrets & Tips from DC Brau 

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Ryan Ratino, Ripple

Tuna Crudo from Ripple 

Employee of the year winner: PassionFish Bethesda

Seafood Gumbo from Passionfish

 

NOMINEES: 

IRON GATE: Grilled lamb recipe

DEL CAMPO: Slow roasted lamb empanadas 

INDIQUE: Sweet potato chaat 

CARMINES: Heart-healthy meal options when dining out 

BLUE DUCK TAVERN: Poached Eggs & Eggs Benedict 

Want more stories like this? Check out our Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for the latest & greatest in DC, MD and VA! 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories