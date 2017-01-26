Real Estate News & Tips
The Real Deal Team is back! Check out the latest real estate news and tips! Plus, work with the team to buy or sell your home, and appear on Great Day Washington to talk about your experience! To contact Josh Greene of Eastern Title & Settlement or Chong Yi of the Yi Team at Apex Home Loans, go to www.therealdealdmv.com or call (240) 422-8871.
WUSA 10:28 AM. EST January 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teenager gets into four military academies
-
Video: Vehicles catch on fire on WB I-70 in Frederick
-
Waitress gets generous tip and message
-
Busboys tipper explains his generosity
-
Activists hang sign to protest President Trump
-
Greenpeace protesters resist Trump, climb crane in DC
-
Popular radio guest with disabilities passes away
-
Principal under fire for alleged comment
-
Search for suspect in bus stop shooting
-
Cuban immigrant supports plan to build wall
More Stories
-
DC Council considers slash to commercial taxes east…Jan 26, 2017, 6:18 a.m.
-
Protesters charged after flying 'resist' banner from craneJan 26, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
Local fingerprint expert retires after 40 years of…Jan 26, 2017, 6:37 a.m.