Real Deal in Real Estate: Spring Real Estate Market
It's finally spring and the real estate market is heating up! Our Real Deal in Real Estate team explains how you can take advantage. Josh Greene, President of Eastern Title and Settlement is offering $500 off settlement fees through the spring.
WUSA 3:40 PM. EDT March 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Art community mourning after death
-
18-year-old DC dog finds a new owner
-
Frustration and outrage over missing kids in DC
-
Family and friends say goodbye to 15-year-old
-
#OffScriptOn9: College student killed by stray bullet
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
-
1-year-old found dead in SE DC
-
Rocks hurled onto I-270
-
'Indivisible' Group could shake up Va. governor's race
-
2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student
More Stories
-
Reports: Ryan postpones House vote on Obamacare repealMar 23, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
MCPS: Allegations in Rockville HS rape case are…Mar 23, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Bright and brisk Thursday, warm weekend aheadFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.