Ravioli with fresh tomatoes and wine

Here's an easy way to transform a bag of frozen ravioli, fresh tomatoes and garden herbs into a tasty, sophisticated dish. This recipe is inspired by Real Simple and is just that!

INGREDIENTS

16 to 18 ounces fresh or frozen cheese ravioli

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup dry white wine

kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

DIRECTIONS

Cook the ravioli according to the package directions, drain, and return them to the pot. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, wine, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and simmer until the tomatoes begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Gently toss the ravioli with the tomato mixture, butter, and parsley.

