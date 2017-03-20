Ravioli with fresh tomatoes and wine

Here's an easy way to transform a bag of frozen ravioli, fresh tomatoes and garden herbs into a tasty, sophisticated dish. This recipe is inspired by Real Simple and is just that!
INGREDIENTS
16 to 18 ounces fresh or frozen cheese ravioli
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 shallots, chopped
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup dry white wine
kosher salt and black pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
DIRECTIONS
- Cook the ravioli according to the package directions, drain, and return them to the pot.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, wine, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and simmer until the tomatoes begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Gently toss the ravioli with the tomato mixture, butter, and parsley.
