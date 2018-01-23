Raise your pie-q with these 10 fun facts about pies!

Happy National Pie Day! Sponsored by the American Pie Council, National Pie Day is a day to simply celebrate America’s favorite dessert—pie. With it being such a constant dessert favorite, do we know as much about pie as we eat?

Test your Pie-Q knowledge with 10 fun facts about pie from the American Pie Council!

1. 6 million American men ages 35-54 have eaten the last slice of pie and denied it.

2. Pumpkin pie was first introduced to the pilgrim's holiday table at Thanksgiving in 1623.

3. Approx. $700 million pies (roughly 186 million) are sold in grocery stores every year.

4. Pie was not always America’s favorite dessert—in the 19th Century, fruit pies were a common breakfast food.

5. Nearly one out of five Americans prefer apple pie, followed by pumpkin.

6. Boston cream pie is a cake—not a pie.

7. One in five Americans have eaten an entire pie by themselves.

8. At one point in time, it was against the law to serve ice cream on cherry pie in Kansas.

9. More than one-third of Americans have craved pie in the middle of the night.

10. 90 percent of Americans agree that a slice of pie tops the list of simple pleasures in life.

We couldn't agree more. Happy National Pie Day!

For more fun features, watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 WUSA-TV